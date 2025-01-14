Vaughan Gething has called for “long-overdue” reform to the leasehold system, warning of “injustice, iniquity and unscrupulous landlords fleecing households.”
The former first minister said new leasehold properties are still being created following a significant increase over the past two decades.
Leading a debate, he told the Senedd: “Long leases – typically those exceeding 21 years – frequently require a leaseholder to pay an annual ground rent, for which the landlord does not have to provide a clear service in return.
“It is, effectively, a means for an unscrupulous landlord to lever money out of leaseholders.”
Mr Gething acknowledged a Tory-introduced ban on ground rent in new leaseholds in Wales and England from 2022, but warned existing leaseholders remain subject to rising rents.