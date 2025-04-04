Funding is now available to help organisations work together to address child poverty across Wales.
Applications are open for the Welsh Government’s £1.5m Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said: "This funding puts resources directly where they make the greatest difference to families on lower incomes.
“We're determined to do all we can to prevent people from going into poverty and help those who need support the most.”
Public and third sector organisations can apply for up to £25,000 for community and local projects, or up to £125,000 for regional initiatives spanning multiple local authorities.
Applications close on 13 April.