Projects that were put on hold as a review of highway schemes was undertaken in a bid to tackle climate change included a £5.95 million scheme to improve safety on the A487 Llanrhystud is a “priority” due to “risky” overtaking from cars in both directions, and cars “speeding through the village”, and a £17.4m scheme outside Aberarth, which would see the construction of two climbing lane sections to provide overtaking opportunities.