A ‘globally pioneering’ move to criminalise political lying was warmly welcomed at the Welsh Senedd.
The Senedd Standards Committee’s landmark report recommending that deliberately lying to the public in order to win an election should be made a criminal offence.
Described as a “globally pioneering” step, the proposal is a genuine watershed moment in the effort to combat political disinformation and deception—threats the report recognises as serious risks to the future of democracy.
The Standards Committee Report published on February 19, includes five key conclusions and 11 recommendations:
• Criminal Offence: Central to the report is the proposal to make it a criminal offence for a candidate or election agent to knowingly publish false information in order to affect the outcome of a vote.
• Correction and Disqualification: The Committee endorses a strengthened mechanism for Members, allowing for publicly mandated corrections and potential disqualification for deliberate deception—a first for the Senedd.
• Independence Concern: Committee recommendations for existing members rely on the Standards process, with politicians effectively policing each other.
• Public Support: Polling indicates over two-thirds of voters support criminalising lying in politics, suggesting widespread backing for robust legislation.
• Next Steps: The Welsh Government has committed to introducing legislation by 2026.
Plaid Cymru has highlighted the Government’s commitment to an independent judicial process as ‘crucial’ to genuine reform.
The party has also urged swift progress to ensure strong, independent enforcement well ahead of the next Senedd election.
Plaid Cymru also welcomes the Committee’s support for allowing for a system of public corrections (as Plaid originally proposed) and disqualification for deliberate deception by serving Members.
However, Plaid believes it is vital for both candidates and Members to be held to the same rigorous standard, with decisions determined by a truly independent court or tribunal in line with the commitment made by the Welsh Government.
The party calls on the Welsh Government to swiftly bring forward legislation that secures these principles and to ensure the new law is in place before the next Senedd election—in line with its pledge to present such legislation by 2026.
Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd, Adam Price said: “The cross party consensus signified by this report is a globally pioneering step in tackling deliberate political deception.
“Making it a criminal offence to lie to voters is one of the boldest recommendations by any parliamentary committee we’ve seen worldwide, and it shows a real determination to protect democracy from the corrosive impact of disinformation.
“This same radicalism needs to be applied not just to candidates but to the already elected. Only a system that is truly independent can ensure public trust is restored and maintained. Politicians can’t sit in judgement on the truthfulness of each other’s statements—this must be the job of a body beyond political influence.
“We now look forward to working with the Welsh Government to deliver their pledge to the Senedd and to the Welsh public to build a robust legal framework that punishes dishonesty and upholds the highest standards of integrity in Welsh politics.”