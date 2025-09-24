The Green Parties of Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire have announced their list of candidates who will be running in next year’s Senedd election for the new Ceredigion Penfro constituency.
Top of the list is Amy Nicholass who lives in north Pembrokeshire.
She said: “Living in rural West Wales is really special, with so much nature, and strong communities doing great things to support each other whether that’s via community renewable energy or better access to healthy food to tackle food poverty.
“But Welsh Government could be doing so much more to support small businesses, farmers and families to thrive where they want to live.
“Poor rural public transport is an absolute bugbear of mine that I want to sort out.
“This is an important time in the region as industry, coastal villages and farmers face lots of changes.
“I am ready to listen to what residents want their futures to look like and how they think the Welsh Government could help them.”
Tomass Jereminovics, an Aberystwyth University student, studying Environmental Science, is number two on the party’s list.
James Purchase from Pembroke, the chair of Pembrokeshire Green Party, is number three on the list, with Morgan Phillips from New Quay at number four.
A local Green party spokesperson said the recent “surge in Green Party support could make it ‘all to play for’ in several key marginal seats” including Ceredigion Penfro “where Labour’s popularity has plummeted locally around several important key issues and the polls suggest that there is enormous hunger for a newer, more honest and bolder type of progressive politics.”
Under the new voting system a total of six MS’s will be elected in each of the 16 new ‘super constituencies' in Wales, with the Senedd holding 96 members instead of the current 60.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.