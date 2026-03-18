Senedd members have voted to ban greyhound racing in Wales.
The move, which was voted through on Tuesday by 39 votes to 10, has been welcomed by animal welfare groups, but faces a legal challenge from the industry, who claim ministers did not consult on the the ban properly.
Before the vote it emerged civil servants had told the Welsh government not enough evidence had been gathered to justify a ban.
Ministers said they could not comment during "ongoing litigation".
Under the new legislation, the earliest greyhound racing would be banned is April 2027 and the latest April 2030.
The League Against Cruel Sports has welcomed the ban and urged the Welsh Government to “implement the ban as soon as possible”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.