Dolgellau residents have witnessed the progress made on a new centre for adults with learning disabilities.
Gwynedd Council’s new hub, which has a value of almost £4 million, will provide support and training opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities, and will also be a resource for the wider community.
Canolfan Dolfeurig Centre has been an essential part of Dolgellau and surrounding area for generations, and a recent event gave council officers a chance to share the final plans for the new provision, and an opportunity to view proposed plans to convert Tŷ Meurig into supported-living accommodation for adults with learning disabilities.
The new hub will offer training opportunities to support people with learning disabilities to to take their first steps into the world of work and encourage collaboration and integration with the local community.
The building will also offer community resources, including a café with an outside terrace, meeting rooms and a hall/space for community activities.
Cllr Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: "It was great to see so many from the community and service users calling in to show an interest in the plans and hear more about the new centre.
"I am very happy to see a significant investment into a plan that is so important to the area.
“Maintaining hubs like these in our communities is a very important part of the ethos of the learning disabilities service, and I look forward to seeing the building opening officially.
“It will be an opportunity to celebrate and see service users, their families and the community using and enjoying the new innovative resources in Dolgellau."
Dolgellau North councillor Dyfrig Siencyn said: “Having a modern, purpose‑built centre for individuals with learning disabilities in the heart of Dolgellau is something to be greatly welcomed.
“It means there will be a new accessible space with the latest resources available, which will serve as a focal point for the community today and for the future.”
Dolgellau South councillor Linda Morgan added: “I was very pleased to have the opportunity to see the plans for Dolfeurig, they are very impressive and I am looking forward to the completion and opening of the centre.
“The service users and staff are excited and are looking forward to the Centre opening.
“Dolfeurig provides essential social, educational and therapeutic benefits and they promote independence enhance life skills such as cooking and communication, etc.
“The centre offers tailored structured activities, personal care and therapeutic support to boost confidence and well-being. A safe space to interact, build relationships and reduce loneliness and improve work with arts and crafts which they enjoy.
“Plans include community connection with the café, etc., which is very important and a key source of support for service users and their families.
“Special thanks to all those involved in this brilliant building.”
The hub will open later in the year.
The project is led and partly funded by Gwynedd Council, sponsored by Welsh Government grant funding through the Health and Social Care Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund (IRCF) and the Integrated Care Fund (ICF).
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