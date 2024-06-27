Early Years Minister Jayne Bryant has welcomed guidance aimed at creating an ‘anti-racist culture’ in childcare settings in Wales.
The toolkit, which provides ‘clear and practical advice for childcare providers on a range of anti-racist topics’, will be available for those working in childcare, early years and play sectors in Wales.
It was developed by a consortium of five childcare and play partners and includes practical advice about becoming familiar with the Halo code for afro-textured hair and providing books reflecting the diversity of Wales as part of children’s libraries.
The Welsh Government said: “It will provide settings and staff with advice about steps they can take to ensure the environment they create and the provision they offer is anti-racist.”