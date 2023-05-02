At the council’s annual meeting on 4 May, Cllr Richard Medwyn Hughes (Canol Bangor) was elected as the new chair of the council.
Cllr Beca Roberts (Tregarth a Mynydd Llandygai) was elected as vice chair.
A Gwynedd councillor since 2017, Cllr Hughes has served on several committees. On his election as chair of the council, Cllr Hughes said it was “a privilege and an honour to be elected chair”.
“I am really looking forward to the coming year, and I will do my best to serve and promote the work of the council and all the residents of Gwynedd,” he added.