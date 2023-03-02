Cllr Matthew Vaux, the local representative and Cabinet Member for Partnerships, Housing, Legal and Governance and Public Protection, said: “We want to hear from local people on the future of this building. The original purposes of the trust have been adequately provided for by other means as library provision is now in New Quay Memorial Hall. The new purpose of the trust to be proposed to the Charity Commission be ‘the advancement of education of the inhabitants of New Quay’. Before we go ahead and approach the Charity Commission to propose a change in the trust’s purpose, we need to consult to help inform the final decision. We welcome the public’s opinion, especially New Quay residents and those living nearby, on the proposed new purpose and how the trust site could be used in the future within that new purpose.”