Plans by one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK to build a home in Llanwnnen which were backed by councillors after a previous scheme was withdrawn when it was ‘called-in’ for decision by Welsh Ministers has itself now been ‘called in’.
At the June 2025 meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members went against a recommendation to refuse a fresh scheme for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon, on the site of a calving and cattle rearing business, despite members having approved a previous scheme last year.
The previous October, members backed a virtually identical scheme, which had been repeatedly recommended for refusal, the only real difference being that was on a larger scale to what was later proposed in 2025.
One of the issues in the report for members then was a financial test of whether the scheme was affordable, as well as the size of the proposed building.
Members had previously heard the applicant breeds high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business, with one bull alone selling for £32,000 in 2023.
The current application, for a 180sqm building followed the withdrawal of the 2024 scheme after a call-in request by Welsh Ministers in December 2024.
Speaking at the June 2025 meeting, agent Ieuan Williams again stressed his client was “one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the country,” who had “built the business from nothing”.
“The business has a great future but needs a house to accomplish that,” he added.
After a successful proposal by Cllr Gareth Lloyd to approve against officer recommendation, members were told Welsh Government would be notified of this scheme against policy.
At the February committee meeting, members were informed the scheme had now been ‘called in’ to the Welsh Government.
