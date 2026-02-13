Hundreds of protestors this week gathered outside the Senedd for a mass demonstration against large-scale wind farms and power lines planned across Wales
Representatives of all political parties in Wales were invited to address the crowd, and all except Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Green Party were represented.
During the protest, a Ceremonial copy of a Charter, signed by community groups across Wales and calling for a just and fair transition to net zero was handed in to the Senedd.
The protest coincided with a meeting of the Senedd Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, the agenda for which included reference to the Charter.
The many campaign groups attending the event are calling for an urgent reset in how Wales meets its climate change goals.
Clare Dunbar-Pollard and Jen Walsby of Llanwrtyd Wells Anti Turbine and Pylon Community Group said: “Our thanks to the wonderful support given to the protest and the many campaigns across Wales to stop the destruction of environment and Welsh culture in the name of profit rather than sustainable green energy.”
Jenny Chryss, RE-think’s Campaign Lead said: “People from small rural communities across Wales travelled miles to be at the Senedd and have their voices heard. They made it clear that enough is enough and that a different approach must be found.”
Liberal Democrat MS for Mid and West Wales joined the protest and renewed calls on the Welsh Government to require the undergrounding of electricity cables.
She said: “We cannot afford to lose our countryside. Once these wind turbines and pylons are in place, the impact on our landscapes will be long lasting and, in many cases, irreversible.
“Local people feel that their concerns are being overlooked while large developers push ahead with major projects.
“We must move away from fossil fuels, but we must also protect the beauty and character of rural Wales.”
