Political history has been made today in west Wales, with the First Minister losing her Senedd seat.
The now former First Minister lost her seat in the Ceredigion Penfro Senedd election; out of the six seats available in the new ward Plaid Cymru gained three, Reform two, and Welsh Conservatives one.
Eluned Morgan had previously said she was at risk of losing her seat in this election, and Labour sources were reported showing a sense of unease as counting took place.
She has now stood down as First Minister.
The First Minister was one of 44 candidates for the Ceredigion Penfro, seven of them Labour, with a total of six seats up for grabs.
Plaid Cymru and Reform have topped opinion polls throughout this election campaign, but polls have indicated one single party may not be able to gain enough votes in the now 96 seat Senedd to govern.
During the count, unconfirmed rumours said Eluned Morgan was in danger of losing her seat.
Baroness Morgan first became an MS in 2016, becoming the sixth First Minister, and the first woman to hold the post, in 2024.
During the 2026 campaign trail, on the issue of a potential coalition or working closer with another party like Plaid Cymru, she said: “I’m not making promises on anything until after the election, what I will say is we won’t under any circumstances work with Reform, it’s important our values are clear and we wouldn’t work with them.”
The First Minister entered the count at held at Llandysul’s Ysgol Bro Teifi to a media scrum, the results for the party seeing it only slightly ahead of the Green party.
Out of 89,402 votes cast, Plaid Cymru gained 31,943; Reform 23,003; Welsh Conservatives 14,789; Labour 6,495; Green 6,324; Liberal Democrats 4,613; Gwlad 802; Heritage Party 442; Aaron Carey 368; George Alexander Chadzy 286, and Paul Haywood Dowson 88.
The six candidates elected were: Elin Jones Plaid Cymru, Susan Claire Archibald Reform, Kerry Ferguson Plaid Cymru, Welsh Conservatives Paul Windsor Davies, Paul Marr Reform, and Anna Nicholl Plaid.
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