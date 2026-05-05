The cast and crew of a Ceredigion pantomime are celebrating its success.
Theatr Mynach’s recent production, The Legend of Devil’s Bridge, ran from 29 April to 2 May at Canolfan Cymunedol Mynach Community Centre, Devil’s Bridge.
Theatr Mynach is a community theatre company based in Devil’s Bridge, founded by husband-and-wife team Keith Masson (Director and Script Writer) and Zoë Pettinger (Associate Director, Musical Director and Choreographer). The company is supported by funding from the Cefn Croes Wind Farm Community Trust Fund.
Written by Keith Masson, The Legend of Devil’s Bridge was created as a fun, original pantomime inspired by the well-known tale.
“The production was a huge success, with all tickets selling out within two weeks of release and enthusiastic support from audiences throughout its run,” a group spokesperson said.
“The show was a true community effort, involving local people of all ages as performers, dancers and singers, alongside a dedicated team working behind the scenes on set building, costumes, props, poster design and technical production. Special thanks also go to Trudi Bishop, the company’s safeguarding officer and resident master cake baker.”
Explaining more about the history of the group, the spokesperson added: “Theatr Mynach was founded on a shared belief in the power of theatre to bring people together.
“After meeting in 1996 and working with theatre companies across the UK in stage, television and film, Keith and Zoë have brought their experience back to the community to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all. Their aim is to ensure that theatre is accessible to everyone, regardless of age, background or experience, and to foster creativity, confidence and connection within the “Following the success of this production, the company is now hoping to take The Legend of Devil’s Bridge on tour across the local area.”
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