“After meeting in 1996 and working with theatre companies across the UK in stage, television and film, Keith and Zoë have brought their experience back to the community to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all. Their aim is to ensure that theatre is accessible to everyone, regardless of age, background or experience, and to foster creativity, confidence and connection within the “Following the success of this production, the company is now hoping to take The Legend of Devil’s Bridge on tour across the local area.”