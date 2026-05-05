Couples across Ceredigion searching for a unique wedding venue are invited to discover Glandyfi Castle this May.
On Sunday, 17 May, from 11am-3pm the castle will open its doors to the public for a Wedding Open Day.
Set in the heart of the Dyfi Valley, Glandyfi Castle has undergone an extensive transformation into a luxury private hire wedding venue, offering an exclusive use experience for couples looking to celebrate in style.
The castle combines historic charm with modern elegance, providing a truly unforgettable setting for weddings.
The castle offers on-site accommodation for up to 22 guests, allowing couples and their closest family and friends to enjoy an extended celebration with minimum two-night wedding packages.
Open day visitors will be the first to see the venue’s new outdoor ceremony space, Dyfi Gardens, tour the castle and its grounds, meet a selection of recommended local wedding suppliers, and enjoy complimentary fizz and canapés while exploring everything the venue has to offer. Suppliers in attendance include MUA’s, bridal hair stylists, musicians, photographers, florists, wedding stylists, caterers, mobile bars and more.
Lee Kendall, Glandyfi Castle General Manager and Wedding Coordinator, said: “I am incredibly proud to represent Glandyfi Castle following its remarkable transformation.
“Our Wedding Open Day is a fantastic opportunity for couples to explore everything the castle has to offer, meet some of our trusted suppliers, and start to envision their special day here.
“I’m especially excited to give guests a first look at our brand new ceremony space, Dyfi Gardens, which I believe will be a truly magical setting for outdoor weddings.”
The Wedding Open Day is free to attend, and engaged couples are encouraged to bring along family members, but pre-registration is required at https://shorturl.at/YrlZn.
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