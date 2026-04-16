As the deadline to register to vote in the Senedd elections approaches, the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) Cymru is warning of a 'missed opportunity' with hundreds of thousands missing from the electoral register.
According to the Electoral Commission, 400,000 people in Wales are either incorrectly registered or missing entirely from the register with only 43 per cent of 16 to 17-year-olds registered, compared to 95 per cent of those over 65.
At the Senedd elections on 7 May both 16 and 17-year-olds and foreign nationals legally resident in Wales are eligible to vote.
This follows pilots last year trialling a process of automatic registration in three of Wales' 22 local authorities, where 14,500 people were added to the register.
Despite the success of these pilots, this was not rolled out in time for the 2026 Senedd elections, but plans are being developed for automatic registration to be in place for the 2027 local government elections.
Jess Blair, Director of ERS Cymru, said: "We are very concerned that hundreds of thousands of people who could have a say on their future on 7 May are still missing from the register, with just days to go until the deadline.
"These Senedd elections represent a huge opportunity for people - especially young people, who we know are less likely to be registered - to make their voices heard on a range of issues that affect their lives, like education, health, and the economy.
"Everyone over the age of 16 resident in Wales has the chance to vote in May's election, but to grasp this opportunity, people need to be on the register and sign up by the end of the day on 20 April.
"It is disappointing that there has been a missed opportunity in recent months, as Automatic Voter Registration is not in place for these elections.
“We urge the next Welsh government to move swiftly to ensure it is in place for local elections in 2027 and end this race to register so close to elections."
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