In addition, a visit to the Welsh Parliament was hosted by Alun Davies, MS, where the group were introduced to the Welsh political settlement and to the wider context of the devolution process between 1979 and 1997 which ultimately led to the establishment of the Senedd - Welsh Parliament. They also visited Westminster and the Houses of Parliament in London and met with Lord Alderdice, former leader of the Alliance Party of Northern Ireland and a Professor of Practice at the University.