Wednesday 3rd August 2022 3:01 pm
Councillor James Gibson-Watt Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council.
Councillor James Gibson-Watt Leader of Powys County Council and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council.

A REGIONAL investment plan for mid Wales is being prepared for submission to UK Government for funding from its shared prosperity fund.

Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet signed off the latest paper outlining the draft investment plan for the region which includes both Ceredigion and Powys local authorities.

Ceredigion potentially has access to more than £12 million in core funding over the next three years and £2.5 million of multiply funding, a report to cabinet indicates, with around £22 million and £4.7 million allocated for Powys, as set by UK Government.

“The Regional Investment Plan for Mid Wales is a strategic document that sets out high level ambitions which identifies the outcomes that the region seeks to achieve and the interventions it wishes to prioritise,” the report put before members outlines.

