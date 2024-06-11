The Electoral Reform Society is warning that millions of people risk being left unable to vote in the general election.
So far only 1.1m applications to register to vote have been made since the election was called, ahead of the voter registration deadline today (11.59pm, Tuesday, 18 June).
Last year, the Electoral Commission found that up to eight million people were not registered to vote or registered incorrectly
The Electoral Reform Society is urging any unregistered voters to take the time to register this week to ensure they can cast their vote in the election being held on 4 July.
The easiest way to register is via the government portal at gov.uk/register-to-vote.