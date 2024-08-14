The Cabinet Secretary for Culture has unveiled free booklets to help Welsh learners discover more about Cadw sites.
The Deg Diwrnod Diddorol y De books tell the stories of more than 40 historic sites in south Wales. Similar books are already available on north Wales sites.
The four books, each tailored to a specific level of the national Dysgu Cymraeg courses, allow groups of different levels to participate. They can be used at Cadw sites, in classrooms and in online learning. They have been used by Welsh learners worldwide.
Booklets are available to download for free online.
Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Social Justice, Trefnydd and Chief Whip, Jane Hutt, said: “Cadw’s Deg Diwrnod Diddorol is a fantastic opportunity to learn Welsh while exploring our incredible historic sites. I’m pleased to see these resources now available so more people can learn Welsh while visiting their local Cadw sites or discovering landmarks across the country.”
First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Cymraeg belongs to us all. We’re committed to building a Wales where Welsh thrives in every community as part of our goal to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050. Deg Diwrnod Diddorol is a fantastic opportunity to use Welsh and learn about our wonderful Cadw sites.”