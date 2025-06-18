Senedd members have pressed the First Minister about plans to protect leaseholders in Wales against “huge annual fees” charged by estate management companies.
Quizzing Wales’ first minister in the Senedd on June 17, Hefin David MS welcomed the “very good” recommendations of a petitions committee report on the so-called fleecehold scandal.
He urged the Welsh Government to press UK ministers, “so these scandals across Wales and the UK can be prevented from happening in the future”.
First Minister Eluned Morgan acknowledged that leaseholders who faced long-running issues with estate management charges are “struggling” and told Senedd members that housing secretary Jayne Bryant will set out the Welsh Government’s response to the petitions committee’s recommendations in July.
