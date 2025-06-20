Welsh government should initiate a comprehensive review into the treatment and care of sarcoma patients in Wales, says Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor.
Speaking at the launch of a report by Sarcoma UK in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said the document highlights widespread failings and inequalities in the overall experience of sarcoma patients.
Sarcoma is the third most common cancer in children and can affect anyone at any age. Around 5,300 people a year are diagnosed across the UK (including around 250 in Wales). Just 55 per cent of people with sarcoma survive five years after their diagnosis.
Mr ap Gwynfor backs a series of recommendations by Sarcoma UK to improve outcomes for Welsh patients including expanding access to imaging and diagnostic tools in primary care, investing in sarcoma-specific research, recognising mental health as a core part of care, and new guidance to improve palliative and end-of-life support.
Mabon ap Gwynfor MS said: “Across the board in the health sector, especially cancer, we have poor data collection.
“Without accurate data it’s impossible to channel the limited resources to the right place.
“As a rare and lesser-known cancer there is less understanding of the symptoms and poorer diagnosis, meaning the disease is caught late in far too many patients. Access to service is very poor, especially in north and mid Wales where there are no speciality treatment centres.
“As Plaid Cymru’s spokesperson for Health and Social Care I have long-called for a comprehensive cancer strategy for Wales which includes sarcoma and ensuring the gender imbalance in diagnosis and treatment is erased.
“We need to improve data gathering, both medical and workforce to understand what the needs are and develop a workforce strategy.
“Finally we need a fund to assist patients and their families as they travel long distances and stay overnight when receiving treatment.”
