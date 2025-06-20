Plans to build affordable homes in Aberdaron have been submitted.
The village is reported as an area where only 2 per cent of locals can afford to buy a home.
Developers say a new project to provide domestic housing at land by Lôn Deunant, will provide a mix of homes to meet the needs of local families on the local authority waiting list and those in housing need.
Gwynedd Countil will consider the application by Owain Williams, of Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd for eight “affordable” dwellings on an “exception site” (land where development, particularly for affordable housing, is allowed, but wouldn’t normally be permitted under usual planning policies).
The Grŵp Cynefin housing association project also includes the creation of vehicular access, estate road, landscaping and sustainable surface water drainage area.
The proposed development will comprise of three person, two-bedroom bungalows, three five-person three-bedroom houses, one five-person three-bedroom dual aspect/side entry house and one seven-person four-bedroom home.
The proposal says each home will have direct access to a secure private garden and amenity space with clothes drying facilities, bin stores, small patio areas, a safe outdoor space for children, and space for two cars.
The plans state: “The aim is to create a modern, well equipped housing scheme that is sensitive to context, meeting the needs of local families on the local authority waiting list and those in housing need.
“The type of new housing offered responds to the demands of individuals and smaller families seeking good quality housing in the area.
“The new dwellings will be domestic in scale and appearance, attractive and energy efficient, responding sensitively to the local built form using a palette of building materials compatible with the vernacular.”
Earlier this year Welsh Government made an additional £10m available to help kick-start development of new affordable housing schemes across Wales.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.