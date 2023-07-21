LLANFARIAN has chosen its new county councillor in a tightly-fought election race.
Councillor David Raymond Evans has been elected as the county councillor for Llanfarian with a winning margin of just eight votes.
Liberal Democrat Cllr Evans secured 298 votes, with Karen Joan Deakin receiving 290 votes in Thursday's by-election.
Conservative candidate, Jack Kevin Parker, received just 30 votes.
The by-election was held following the resignation of the previous councillor, Geraint Wyn Hughes, in May.
The turnout for the election was 50.9 per cent with 48.2 per cent of the votes going to Cllr David Raymond Evans.
He will start in his new role during the next few days.