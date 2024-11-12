Speaking to representatives from across the renewable energy sector at a packed Future Energy Wales conference at ICC Wales, the Cabinet Secretary outlined plans to allow Planning and Environment Decisions Wales (PEDW) to take decisions on renewable energy projects up to 50MW, reducing the end-to-end decision time by at least 12 weeks; improve the capacity and resilience of planning services by starting to address the shortage of planners at both local and national levels; and enhance Government planning resource to ensure that Developments of National Significance (DNS) applications can be considered quicker.