Measures put forward to help off-grid families
CEREDIGION MP Ben Lake has called on the UK Government to introduce measures that would save off-grid households at least £890 pounds per year on energy costs.
During a Parliamentary debate on 11 October, he demanded that households which aren’t on mains gas be given 1,000-litre oil vouchers, valued at £890.
The Plaid Cymru MP told colleagues that Ceredigion has the highest proportion of properties not connected to the mains gas grid (74 per cent) in mainland Britain, making the introduction of the measure especially pressing for his constituents.
He also reiterated his desire to see the entire Welsh housing stock upgraded to a more energy efficient band - which would bring future savings of about £418 per year for all households.
His call came after the Welsh Future Generations Commissioner reported that it would take around £3.6 billion of investment over 10 years to bring the stock up to the Energy Performance Certificate Band C.
Mr Lake said: “I have sadly received many messages from constituents who are having to resort to quite drastic measures to reduce their consumption of heating oil.
“I have lost count of the number of people who have told me that they have taken to having cold showers in the morning.
“The average price per 1,000 litres of heating oil increased from £351 in August 2020 to £491 in August 2021 and then £896 in August 2022.
On why he suggests 1,000-litre vouchers, he said: “Certas Energy has estimated that the average UK household uses around 27,000 kWh of energy per year, which roughly equates to 1,800 litres of oil.
“At current average prices, 1,000 litres would cost around £890.”
The scheme would also allow households dependent on Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) to purchase an equivalent measure of the substance. Mr Lake said the £890 savings would be commensurate with the level of support provided by the government to households connected to mains gas.
As we reported, he added the government’s offer to those reliant on heating oil and LPG - a one-off payment of £100 - was ‘pitiful’.
Mr Lake also called for the UK Government to implement the Federation of Small Businesses’ recommendations that vouchers worth £5,000 could be made available to small and medium-sized businesses to spend on energy-saving products and renewable-energy installations.
He said: “I have been contacted by quite a few hospitality businesses in Ceredigion that have quoted increases to their average fuel costs of 200 per cent to 300 per cent.
“Sadly, such increases are forcing these businesses to make very difficult staffing decisions; indeed, I know of a few that have closed their doors for the winter.”
