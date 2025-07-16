A consultation on plans to close a waste site near Llanarth will close in early August.
Ceredigion County Council launched a public consultation following last year’s decision to close one of its four Household Waste Sites and review the opening hours at the other sites.
The council said the changes are set to encourage residents to make the ‘full and proper use’ of its recycling facilities.
Ceredigion has four waste sites: Kilmaenllwyd near Cardigan, Glanyrafon Industrial Estate near Aberystwyth, Lampeter, and Rhydeinon near Llanarth.
The consultation says Glanyrafon is the only site in the north, with the preference to keep it open, with Kilmaenllwyd providing a southern facility; Rhydeinon and Lampeter having the greatest overlap.
It added: “The closure of one of the two sites in the middle of the county would be in line with our Corporate Strategy 2017–2022, which states: ‘The Council’s intention is to align service provision in the future with three geographical areas’.”
It says the council “has had to make difficult decisions to manage its available budget and avoid higher council tax increases”.
Council documents say that closing the Rhydeinon site and maintaining opening hours at the other sites “would have the least impact on residents”.
The public consultation - which follows the introduction of three black bag limits for roadside collections - runs to 4 August.
Councillor Shelley Childs, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “With four sites currently provided in the county, Ceredigion has one of the highest ratios of household waste sites per person in Wales, and the ongoing pressure on council budgets means that it is no longer possible to keep all four household waste sites open.
“The council believes that suspending the use of one site would have the least overall impact on Ceredigion residents; however, we welcome people’s views on this.”
