Mencap Ceredigion travel to the Senedd to launch new partnership

Members of Mencap Ceredigion have visited the Senedd to launch a new partnership between ITV Cymru Wales and Mencap Cymru, during Learning Disability Week.

The aim of the partnership is to help remove barriers to disabled people seeking to work in the TV and Broadcasting industry. By working together, both organisations want to raise better awareness amongst employers to ensure that people with a learning disability have greater access to employment opportunities.

As part of the scheme Media Training Days were recently held at ITV Cymru Wales, where there was a chance for members of Mencap to be trained by newsreaders and the crew at ITC Cymru Wales.

Then, as part of the launch event at the Senedd, some of Mencap Cymru’s budding journalists of the future shared their experiences in a special Q&A event chaired by ITV Cymru Wales’ National Correspondent Rob Osborne.