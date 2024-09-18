Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has joined calls for a ban on trail hunting on land owned by the Ministry of Defence.
Under a current agreement between the MOD and the Masters of Foxhounds association, trail hunts are allowed to take place on land held by the UK armed forces.
As of 2022, the MOD currently owns 23,300 hectares of land in Wales which includes Castlemartin, Manorbier Range, Penally and Templeton Training Area in Pembrokeshire.
However, Ms Dodds - the leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats - has now written to the Secretary of State for Defence John Healey in support of proposals put forward by the League Against Cruel Sports calling for an end to trail hunting on MOD land.
Ms Dodds said: “I am proud to back these proposals from the League Against Cruel Sports that calls for a ban on trail hunting on land owned by the Ministry of Defence.
“Trail hunting is nothing more than a thinly disguised attempt at continuing the cruel practice of fox hunting, we cannot allow these defenceless animals to face such savagery anymore.
“The Ministry of Defence must see sense and halt the handing out of licenses for these hunts.”