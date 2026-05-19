He said he had deliberately opted to stay in Wales this week and avoid “the pantomime in Westminster”, adding: “I did a litter-pick in Cefn Mawr, made a home visit to help an elderly lady with a broadband problem, met with a family who have been the victim of a police injustice, did another home visit to sign a letter for a constituent's ombudsman appeal, attended and spoke at the Wrexham branch of a trade union meeting, met a nurse in Newtown specialising in assisting those with dementia with their finances and discussed how I was best placed to help her.