One Mid Wales MP has branded Westminster’s leadership challenge a “pantomime” and ruled out backing one particular candidate.
This week Labour MP Steve Witherden raised his head above the parapet to weigh in on the contentious leadership challenge.
Since Labour received abysmal results in the recent Welsh Senedd elections and English council by-elections, Prime Minister Kier Starmer has been under increasing pressure to resign.
Though Starmer has refused to step down, citing the need for stability, Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Witherden this week spoke openly about the challenge.
He said he had deliberately opted to stay in Wales this week and avoid “the pantomime in Westminster”, adding: “I did a litter-pick in Cefn Mawr, made a home visit to help an elderly lady with a broadband problem, met with a family who have been the victim of a police injustice, did another home visit to sign a letter for a constituent's ombudsman appeal, attended and spoke at the Wrexham branch of a trade union meeting, met a nurse in Newtown specialising in assisting those with dementia with their finances and discussed how I was best placed to help her.
"However, as it is looking increasingly likely that there will be a leadership contest prior to the next election, I will say I shall certainly not be supporting Wes Streeting if he does launch a leadership bid."
Former Minister for Health Wes Streeting is one of the names being floated to replace Starmer should he step down, along with Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham if he manages to regain a seat in parliament.
Though he has not openly called for Starmer to resign, Witherden has been vocally opposed to many of Starmer’s cabinet’s plans, including benefits cuts, changes to indefinite leave ot remain and agricultural property relief (APR) reforms.
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