Inclusive theatre company Hijinx has increased its training opportunities in Aberystwyth for learning disabled and/or autistic actors.
Hijinx’s Mid Academy at Aberystwyth Arts Centre now offers an additional day of training per week, increasing the course from one to two days a week, and is looking for people interested in professional performance training to join them.
Mid Academy training sessions take place on Fridays and Mondays.
With five academy groups across four hubs in Wales (Cardiff, Carmarthen, Aberystwyth and Mold), Hijinx train over 60 actors weekly in performance skills, audition preparation, physical theatre, role play, improvisation, clowning, mask work, dance, and acting for screen and radio.
Cath Rigler, Freelance Co-ordinator of Hijinx’s Mid Academy, said: “Hijinx run five academies across Wales; this move brings us in line with the others who also train two days a week.
“More importantly, it means we now can have double the training, double the opportunities and double the fun we were getting before!”
Mid Academy recently performed their annual performance for invited guests, friends and family. It was devised by the academy artists and co-directed by Cath and Bethan Dear, two Mid Academy regular tutors.
In June, the Mid artists will perform in Hijinx’s Unity Festival, one of the UK's largest international festivals of inclusive and disability arts, and the only one of its kind in Wales.
Unity Festival 2026 takes place in Llanelli (Ffwrnes – 25 June), Mold (Theater Clwyd – 27 June) and in Cardiff (Wales Millennium Centre, 30 June–5 July). The Mid artists will perform Hijinx’s brand-new street theatre production, ‘The Audience’, in Llanelli.
Anyone wishing to join Hijinx in Aberystwyth can email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a free taster day.
Hijinx is for learning disabled and/or autistic and neurodivergent adults, 18+.
More about Hijinx can be found at www.hijinx.org.uk
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