The Welsh Government has poured cold water on calls for free public transport for young people.
Ken Skates, Wales’ transport secretary, warned that financial pressures make it impossible to both bring buses back under public control and offer free transport for youngsters.
In his response to a Senedd report on free public transport, Mr Skates said the Welsh Government would instead focus limited resources on reversing 40 years of privatisation.
He said: “We cannot commit to free fares for young people at this time.”
He told the Senedd he has asked officials to work with the children’s commissioner’s office, which has called for free transport for young people, to understand the barriers to encouraging more young people to use public transport.