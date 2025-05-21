Senedd members welcomed a bill aimed at ending homelessness in Wales but warned of missed opportunities to support veterans, prisoners and those discharged from hospital.
Jayne Bryant gave a statement on the introduction of the homelessness bill which aims to increase access to services and prioritise social housing for those most in need.
With around 11,000 people currently housed in emergency temporary accommodation, Wales’ housing secretary told the Senedd: “Across Western Europe and beyond, homelessness poses an escalating and urgent challenge.
“It is a devastating and pervasive issue.
“It shortens lives and isolates people from their communities.
“It impacts people’s health, mental wellbeing, people’s ability to engage in work or with the economy, or indeed on educational outcomes.”
Ms Bryant, who is also responsible for councils, said the pandemic revealed a hidden homelessness need, placing unsustainable pressure on households and services.
“This is why reform is absolutely necessary,” she said, describing the “landmark” bill as an important step towards a bold vision of a Wales free from homelessness.
She said the priority need and intentionality tests for homelessness support – which have been criticised as “unjust and immoral” for setting a high threshold – will be abolished.
Laura Anne Jones, the Conservatives’ shadow housing secretary, broadly welcomed the “much-needed” reforms, particularly the commitment to care leavers.
But she expressed concerns about ministers not taking forward proposals to specifically support those leaving hospital or custody – “two of the most high-risk groups”.
She added: “While we support these reforms, let’s not pretend they solve the deeper crisis that we face… the chronic shortage of social housing in Wales.”
Ms Bryant agreed the bill must be underpinned by an increased supply of social homes, with a record £2bn set to be invested from 2021 to 2026.
Turning to veterans, she said the bill provides powers for ministers to reconsider certain elements including problems associated with the local connection test.
Ms Bryant told the Senedd her officials are working on regulations to stop veterans being “pushed down the list for social housing just because they do not have a local link”.
The bill was part of the now-collapsed cooperation agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.
Siân Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru’s shadow housing secretary, welcomed the approach taken in the bill.
She said: “We have to confront the situation… because the figures on homelessness today are truly staggering.
“There are more than 11,000 people in temporary accommodation, including over 2,600 and 400 children living in B&Bs or hotels.
“At the moment, we are letting the most vulnerable people down – with one in four young care leavers homeless, so I am pleased to see this bill focusing on those at particular risk.”
Warning of a lack of social housing, Ms Gwenllian told the Senedd: “You as a government have to recognise that you have entirely failed to meet your own targets.”
Ms Bryant stressed: “Legislation alone can’t end homelessness… we do recognise that supply and social housing has a really important role to play.”