Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr MP Steve Witherden has been elected to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee.
The committee examines the expenditure, administration and policy of the Wales Office, in addition to UK Government policy that affects Wales, and its relationship with the Senedd.
Select committees are cross-party in nature and usually have around 11 members, who decide lines of inquiry and gather evidence to examine government departments.
From the Labour benches, Steve Witherden joins Wrexham MP Andrew Ranger, Bangor Aberconwy MP Claire Hughes, and Newport West and Islwyn MP Ruth Jones, who was elected chair last month.
Mr Witherden said: “I am delighted to have been elected to the Welsh Affairs Select Committee, as one of a minority of Welsh Labour MPs, and am looking forward to working with colleagues of all stripes to ensure the UK Government delivers for Wales.
“One of my main campaign pledges was to stand up for Wales in Westminster and make sure we get our fair share, and being on this committee is a means of doing just that.
“It is crucial for our border communities that the UK and Welsh Governments work closely together, something that has sadly been missing in recent years.”