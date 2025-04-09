Montgomeryshire MS Russell George joined community representatives at the Senedd to celebrate the National Lottery’s 30th birthday.
Since its inception in 1994, the National Lottery has awarded more than £2.4 billion to good causes across Wales, supporting arts, community projects, sports, and heritage initiatives.
The event was hosted in partnership by Allwyn – the operators of The National Lottery – together with the four National Lottery distributors operating in Wales, The Arts Council of Wales, The National Lottery Community Fund, The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Sport Wales.
The event also featured a drop-in session where guests could explore funding opportunities and meet organisations from across Wales that have received National Lottery grants.
Attendees also took part in a special photo opportunity with projects that have been funded through National Lottery awards, showcasing the diverse range of initiatives supported over the years.
The ‘Game Change Project’ is celebrating after it was announced last week, they had been awarded almost £489,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work with young teens, building their confidence, resilience, and personal growth.
The Charity, based near Aberhafesp, Newtown, will use the money to support more than 300 local young people aged 13 to 16, to improve mental and emotional wellbeing using outdoor, skills-based learning.
Commenting after the celebration, Mr George said: “It’s incredible to see the lasting impact of National Lottery funding in Montgomeryshire.
“I was delighted to hear that The Game Change project, based near Newtown is the latest organisation to benefit from National lottery funding to the tune of almost half a million pounds.
‘’Over the past 30 years, National Lottery funding has supported and empowered community groups, enhanced cultural initiatives, and created opportunities that continue to benefit so many.
“Meeting individuals and organisations that have directly benefited reaffirms the importance of ensuring continued support for these essential projects.”