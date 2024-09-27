Mid and West Wales MS Jane Dodds has called on the Welsh Government to reveal findings from a consultation over banning Greyhound racing.
Ms Dodds, alongside the “Cut the Chase” coalition made up of various animal welfare charities, has been campaigning for the banning of Greyhound racing in Wales.
However, despite the consultation concluding in March, the Welsh Government are still yet to disclose its findings.
Ms Dodds said: “We have waited for several months now for the Welsh Government to release its findings, and in that time more dogs have been put needlessly in harm’s way.
“By publishing a summary of the consultation responses, we can work towards building a concrete plan to phase out this cruel sport for good.”