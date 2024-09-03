Ceredigion is set to be paired with Pembrokeshire in new look constituencies for the 2026 Senedd elections, with Dwyfor Meirionnydd joining Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr into a single new seat. The Democracy and Boundary Commission Cymru has published Initial Proposals for Wales’ new Senedd constituencies which will see the creation of 16 constituencies to replace the current 40 constituencies and 5 regions.