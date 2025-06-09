Six candidates will be contesting the Llanidloes by-election next month, including one former council heavyweight.
The election follows the resignation of veteran councillor Liberal Democrat Gareth Morgan last month, after more than 50 year representing the town.
Former cabinet member for education portfolio holder Phyl Davies who represented the Blaen Hafren ward between 2017 and 2022, has thrown his hat in the ring for the Conservative party.
While his Tory predecessor in the now extinct Blaen Hafren ward from 2012 to 2017, Graham Jones will be standing on the Reform UK ticket.
Also standing are David Dennis Campbell (Independent); Trudy Davies (Welsh Labour); Victoria Louise Evans (Plaid Cymru) and Fleur Frantz-Morgans (Welsh Liberal Democrats).
The election will take place on 3 July.
