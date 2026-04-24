Dr Bettina Petersohn from Swansea University added: "The findings tell us something interesting about the people in Wales and their attitudes towards Welsh politics. The responses show that people have generally positive attitudes towards key democratic processes in Wales, are interested in the upcoming election, with a majority thinking that it makes a difference who will win the Senedd election. At the same time, the level of knowledge about the new electoral system was low at the start of the electoral campaign. Overall, people also expressed the feeling of not having much influence over decisions made for the UK, but also for Wales or the local area."