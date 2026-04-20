Aberystwyth artists have launched an exhibition at Bronglais Hospital.
Haul Arts in Health invited Aberystwyth Printmakers to exhibit at the hospital café, which is free and open to the public.
The art relates to the coast and sea around mid Wales. Judy Macklin, Aberystwyth Printmakers Chair, said: “This exhibition developed from a collaboration of art, humanities and science focusing on the coast of mid-Wales.
“The exhibition includes part of a show that appeared last year at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, which was a huge success. This is a chance to view fine art printmaking once again.
“We developed a partnership between Aberystwyth Printmakers, IBERS, Aberystwyth University, the University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, and the University of Lincoln. It was an interesting and exciting project and brought a lot of people together.”
Part of the collaboration involved exploring beaches, with walks and talks by various experts who helped inspire the artists.
Judy added: “The images are printed on paper made from seaweed. We collected samples of seaweed on the beach and worked on producing a range of textured and coloured paper. We then printed our images on these.”
AP members gathered at Borth beach and worked with local, well-known academics, Dr Jessica Adams (Senior Research Scientist, IBERS), Professor Mary-Ann Constantine (University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies) and Professor Mark Macklin (Universities of Exeter and Lincoln).
Judy said: “Working with Haul is an important way of engaging with people who might not visit an art gallery. There are various health benefits from engaging with art, also from projects like this, which encourage people to get out and about. Many of the people who visit the hospital, as well as staff, say they enjoy seeing the art displayed on the café.”
The hospital exhibition, Ar Lan y Mor/On the Seashore, runs until 23 June.
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