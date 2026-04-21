Plaid Cymru has pledged to support small businesses in the run up to the Senedd elections.
The party said its economic strategy “offers a clear path to revitalising our local economy by empowering small businesses” with business rate and planning changes that can “breathe new life into our town centres - reducing the burden on independent retailers and making it easier to fill empty units, restoring vibrancy to our high street.”
Kerry Ferguson, Plaid Cymru candidate for Ceredigion Penfro said: 'Too many enterprises across Ceredigion struggle due to unfair funding structures and limited support.
“Our plan to establish a national development agency and reform business rates will directly address these barriers.
“Plaid Cymru wants to see independent shops, cafés, and start-ups thrive.
“By investing in local supply chains and prioritising Welsh businesses in public procurement, we can keep wealth within our communities and ensure long-term, sustainable growth.
“As a small business owner myself for the past 13 years, I will always champion our amazing businesses and make sure your voices are heard in the Senedd.”
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