The new Welsh government must scrap the practice of term-time only pay for school support staff, Unison has said.
Speaking at the TUC Cymru Congress in Llandudno, Unison Cymru regional secretary Jess Turner also called on ministers to create a new body to negotiate pay for support staff.
Jess Turner said: “Thousands of school support staff, mainly women, are trapped in poverty because of the unfairness of term-time only pay.
“Teaching assistants, cleaners, catering staff and admin workers support children and keep schools running, but many struggle to pay bills and have to take on second jobs just to survive.
“Ministers need to set up a body that can negotiate pay for school staff and end the injustice of term-time only pay.”
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