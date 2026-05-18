Aberystwyth band Misha and the Kings will celebrate the release of their debut album ‘Too Hot’ with a home town launch party.
The album will be released digitally on Friday, 5 June, and marks a major milestone for the four-piece band who have rapidly grown from local pub favourites into one of the area’s most talked-about live acts.
The release follows a whirlwind few months for the group, who earlier this year travelled to San Marino as part of their bid to represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest. Their Eurovision journey attracted support from across Mid Wales, with crowdfunding helping the band make the trip and coverage from BBC Radio Wales, ITV Wales and the ‘Cambrian News’ following their progress.
‘Too Hot’ features 10 original tracks, bringing together many of the band’s previously released singles in newly remixed and remastered form, alongside two brand new songs.
Most of the album was produced and mixed by drummer and multi-instrumentalist Ivan Anchant in a home studio in Aberystwyth, while the band also travelled to Magnum Studios to work with producer Ed Cutler on two tracks.
The album features the track, ‘Ecstasy’, described by the band as their first proper ballad. Another new track, ‘Lemonade’, tackles the very modern dilemma of wanting to be exciting and rebellious, but secretly preferring a quiet night in with a cup of tea and a fully stocked fridge.
The launch follows the band’s packed performance earlier this year, which drew more than 200 people to Aberystwyth’s Holy Trinity Church.
Tickets for the album launch night, which takes place at Star of the Sea in Borth on Saturday, 6 June, are £6.50 in advance or £8 on the door, with doors opening at 6.15pm and live music starting at 7pm.
The album and the band’s own custom cocktail will be on sale on the night.
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