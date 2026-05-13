Aberteifi LIVE present an unmissable evening with acclaimed Welsh composer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Cerys Hafana.
The Machynlleth musician will perform at Cardigan’s Small World Theatre on Friday, 5 June.
Doors open at 7.30pm.
Cerys Hafana is one of the most innovative voices in contemporary folk music. Hafana’s work is rooted in Welsh musical heritage while boldly reimagining its possibilities.
Their primary instrument, the Welsh triple harp, lies at the heart of a distinctive sound world that blends archival material, found sounds, and electronic processing. The result is music that is rich in atmosphere and emotional depth—stubbornly resistant to genre labels and alive with experimentation.
Hafana’s latest album, ‘Angel’, marks a deep exploration of minimalism, traditional and avant-folk.
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