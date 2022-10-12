No date set for reopening of support facility
A COMMUNITY support facility for adults with learning disabilities that has been closed since the pandemic will reopen, Ceredigion County Council has told the Cambrian News, despite concerns being raised that it would remain closed.
Concerns had been raised by users that Canolfan Padarn, which closed at the height of the pandemic in 2020, would not reopen – with no plans set out to service users for when it would open its doors again.
Ceredigion County Council told the Cambrian News however, that the facility – which has provided support for dozens of adults within the community and has been running since the 1970s – is on track to be reopened, but delays were caused over contractor issues with the current ongoing renovation work.
No reopening date has been set.
“The extensive refurbishment work at Canolfan Padarn is progressing well, however, there have been some delays due to supply and contractor issues,” a spokesperson told the Cambrian News.
“Our current aim is for the council to regain access to the building by mid-October, where we will then as a service, progress with re-commissioning the building and implementing all necessary service requirements.
“We look forward to utilising Canolfan Padarn following this work and welcoming service users back to the centre.”
