A Senedd member denounced his colleagues' "absolutely stupid, behind-closed-doors” decision to nominate themselves for positions on an inter-parliamentary body.
Labour’s Alun Davies criticised the nomination process for the Senedd’s representatives on the UK-EU parliamentary partnership assembly, which was set up after Brexit.
Mr Davies hit out at the decision which was revealed in a letter to Senedd Members from Elin Jones, the speaker or Llywydd.
The chairs’ forum, which is made up of the chairs of Senedd committees, decided to nominate two of their own number following “discussion outside of the forum”.
Referring to the letter during a meeting of the legislation committee on 13 January, Mr Davies said: “I disagree … I think it’s a stupid decision frankly, absolutely stupid decision.”