TWO thirds of Ceredigion County Council councillors attend meetings in person at the authority’s office in Aberaeron, council figures show, despite moves towards a hybrid meeting model to allow members to join meetings virtually.
Members of the Democratic Services Committee on 16 December heard that a hybrid meetings system was implemented following the pandemic to meet new guidelines.
A report showed that 64.6 per cent of members attended meetings face-to-face, with 21.9 per cent attending remotely.
“The introduction of the option to attend remotely further supports efforts by Ceredigion County Council to improve diversity in democracy by facilitating opportunities for those that may have other pressures and responsibilities such as childcare, care of dependents, disabilities, and work demands,” a report said.