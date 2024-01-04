PLAID Cymru is calling on the Prime Minister to call a General Election now after he appeared to rule out a trip to the pols this Spring election.
During a visit to Mansfield earlier today (Thursday), Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "My working assumption is we'll have a General Election in the second half of this year."
There had been speculation in recent weeks that an election would take place in May.
Responding to Mr Sunak’s comments, Plaid Cymru has said that he is “utterly out of touch” and should call an election “now”.
The party points to a recent poll by Best for Britain revealed that three in five voters want an early general election.
Only 17 per cent think the Prime Minister should wait until late 2024 – the option Rishi Sunak currently claims he is pursuing.
Plaid Cymru Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts MP said: “Rishi Sunak is utterly out of touch with people across the UK who are crying out for a general election now. Plaid Cymru has a strong set of candidates ready to fight for Wales in Westminster - community champions who will demand fairness and ambition for our communities.”
Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, accused accused Mr Sunak of 'squatting in Downing Street for months on ends, dithering and delaying while the country wants change'.
He told the BBC both the country and the Labour Party were ready for an election.
The latest the next election could legally be held is 28 January 2025.