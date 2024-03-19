The Senedd voted to withhold consent to part of a UK trade agreement bill due to the “threat” posed to Wales’ constitutional principles and devolution settlement.
Mick Antoniw raised concerns about the bill, which aims to ensure the UK complies with the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Wales’ constitution minister and counsel general warned that clause two of the bill – on product conformity checks – undermines the devolution settlement and allows the UK Government to act unilaterally.
Mr Antoniw said UK ministers maintain that clause two falls within powers reserved to Westminster.
“There is a principle at stake, the principle that implementation of international obligations in devolved areas is for the devolved institutions and not the UK Government,” he said.