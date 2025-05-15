The sounds of a trumpet and a piano, and the sight of them being played on a bike - yes really - cheered up Aberystwyth on Friday, 9 May.
The incredible adapted push-bike was being pedalled and played through town by the multi-talented Phil Wheeler and John Cantor.
They stopped at a variety of places including Aberystwyth train station where commuters and visitors to Wetherspoons were enthralled.
The pair, from Machynlleth, went on to entertain staff, parents and pupils at Plascrug School as they cycled and played along Park Avenue at home time.
Speaking to the ‘Cambrian News’, Phil explained more about the pair and their unusual mode of transport.
He said: “John and I were featured in the ‘Piano’, series two, and Mika and Lang Lang [who filled the roles of judge and mentor on the show] rode off on our piano as part of the program.
“I played a song called ‘Shiney conkers’.
“The piano bike was built by John and the piano is a real piano built for a child. It has one string per hammer and sounds a bit like a harp.
“Higher registers on a piano normally have three strings per hammer and when those three strings are hammered they can sound ‘honky tonk’ if they are slightly out of tune with each other… too much information I guess. Ha!
“We play in The Sunshine Jazzband from Machynlleth.
“We transport the Piano Bike in a trailer and visit Aberystwyth two or three times a year and love meeting and playing for people on the prom.
“We’ve met quite few pianists and it’s lovely to see them play.”
The pair had a collection tin on the piano bike for anyone feeling generous along the way.
“Any funds we collect go to local causes and charity,” Phil added.